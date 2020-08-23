Television personality and author Larry King has confirmed the recent deaths of two of his adult children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King," Larry King , 86, wrote on Facebook Saturday.

"Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed. Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer. Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

Andy was 65 and Chaia was 51.

Chaia was Larry King's daughter with his ex-wife, Alene Akins. While he was married to Akins, he adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship.

Larry King -- who is also the father of Larry Jr., Cannon and Chance King -- suffered a near-fatal stroke in March 2019.

He also in the midst of a divorce from Shawn King, his wife of 21 years late last year.

"It's been a rough year," King said in February. "And I don't have any idea of what 2020 is going to be like. But I can still work and I can watch my kids grow up. I feel positive -- and hopeful."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

King has been married eight times to seven women. He was married to and divorced from Akins twice.