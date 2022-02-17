Larry David is the subject of a new two-part documentary series that is coming to HBO titled The Larry David Story.

The 74-year-old comedian will be candidly discussing his life and career with his friend and director Larry Charles on the series.

David will reflect on his road to success and his hit shows Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"I never thought of myself as being funny," David says in a trailer for the project.

"Anything I was associated with that could be successful was a shock," he continued.

The Larry David Story will debut March 1 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. The series will also be available on HBO Max.

David recently released Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, which was wrapped up after 10 episodes in December.