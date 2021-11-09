Lance Bass is giving fans a glimpse of his newborn twins.

The 42-year-old singer paid homage to his former boy band, 'N Sync, by dressing son Alexander James and daughter Violet Betty in matching onesies sporting the group's name.

Bass shared a photo of the outfits Monday on Instagram. The picture shows Alexander and Violet lying on their backs while wearing onesies that read "We're 'N Sync."

"They're tearin' up my heart," he captioned the post, referencing the 'N Sync song "Tearin' Up My Heart."

Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed their twins via surrogate in October.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!" Bass announced on Instagram.

Bass shared new photos of his twins and wished his 'N Sync bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick a happy birthday later in October.

"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been been so happy! Now there are four of us in this house that wears diapers (hint: it's not me or @michaelturchinart)," Bass wrote.

"Also, Happy birthday Uncle Chris! @iamchriskirkpatrick GO PACK GO!" he added.

Bass and Turchin married in December 2014 and announced in June that they were expecting twins.