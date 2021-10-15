Pop music star Lance Bass announced on Instagram that he is the father of twins.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!" Bass wrote in Thursday's post.

The message accompanied the photos of two certificates announcing the Oct. 13 birthday of Violet Betty and Alexander James.

The document also featured the children's tiny footprints.

Bass, 42, has been married to Michael Turchin, 34, since 2014.

The couple announced they were expecting in June.

The babies were born via surrogate.

"Introducing the newest members of the Turchin-Bass household: Violet Betty and Alexander James!!!! They're pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we've already dealt with. Our hearts our full!!! Thank you everyone for the well wishes," Turchin wrote in his own post, which also included the photos of the birth certificates.