Lana Del Rey is giving a glimpse of her Chemtrails Over the Country Club album cover.

The 35-year-old singer shared the cover art Sunday on Instagram, writing, "There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too."

The cover shows a group of women smiling and laughing as they sit together around a table. Shortly after unveiling the cover, Del Rey defended the photo in the comments.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records cover and that's all I'll say about that but thank you," she wrote.

Del Rey named some of her friends who appear in the photo and said her group is "a beautiful mix of everything."

"In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers," she said. "My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital, I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it."

Del Rey also shared a tracklist for the album. Chemtrails Over the Country Club will include 11 songs, including the title track, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club."

Del Rey will release Chemtrails Over the Country Club on April 16. The album was originally scheduled for release in September but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, Del Rey said she fractured her arm while ice skating and will be wearing a cast in her next music video.

Del Rey previously defended herself from critics who say her lyrics are anti-feminist and that she glamorizes abuse.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club will mark Del Rey's first album since Norman [Expletive] Rockwell, released in August 2019.