Lana Del Rey is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old singer released an alternate video for her song "Arcadia" on Thursday.

The new video shows Del Rey swinging outside and soaking up the sun.

"In Arcadia, Arcadia / All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries / That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me," she sings.

Del Rey released an original music video for "Arcadia" in September that shows her spending time at home.

"Arcadia" is the latest single from Del Rey's forthcoming album, Blue Banisters. The album also features the singles "Text Book," "Blue Banisters" and "Wildflower Wildfire."

Blue Banisters was originally scheduled for release in July. The album will now be released Oct. 22.

Blue Banisters will be Del Rey's second album of 2021, following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, released in March.