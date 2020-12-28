Lana Del Rey has announced on Instagram that she fractured her left arm while ice skating and told fans not to think deeply into her wearing a cast in her next music video.

"When you see my second video for this album, don' think the fact I'm wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater," Del Rey said on Sunday alongside a photo of herself wearing an arm sling.

"I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert. Anyways my fracture isn't that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts," she continued alongside photos of herself going through a collection of vinyls and Norman Rockwell magazine covers.

Del Rey is referring to the next music video for her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which is set for release on Jan. 11. The singer previously released "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" from the project.

The 35-year-old delayed the release of Chemtrails Over the Country Club from September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer last released the album Norman [Expletive] Rockwell in August 2019.