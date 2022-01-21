Lana Del Rey is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and lyric video for the song "Watercolor Eyes" on Thursday.

In "Watercolor Eyes," Del Rey sings about an on-again, off-again relationship and how "young love don't always last forever."

"Wild horses can't keep us together / So what if you taste just like heaven? / That don't make it right / Hot summer and cold watermelon / Your love stings like blood and a lemon / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?" she sings.

Del Rey recorded "Watercolor Eyes" for the Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack. The song appears in Sunday's episode of the HBO series.

The teen drama stars Zendaya , Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi, and returned for a second season this month.

Elordi appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week, where he said he would "love" to beat up his Euphoria character, Nate Jacobs.

"Watercolor Eyes" marks Del Rey's first new music since her album Blue Banisters, released in October. The album features the singles "Blue Banisters" and "Arcadia."