Lana Del Rey will release a new album in March 2023.

The 37-year-old singer announced the album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd on Wednesday.

Del Rey will release the new album March 10.

Cover art for Did You Know lists Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and Benji as producers and teases collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

Del Rey also released the title track from the album.

Did You Know will mark Del Rey's first album since Blue Banisters. The singer released Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club in 2021.

In January, Del Rey released the single "Watercolor Eyes" for the HBO series Euphoria.