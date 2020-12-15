Lana Del Rey performed "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 35-year-old singer performed the song during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Del Rey was joined by a live band and backup singers for the performance at a rustic bar. The Tonight Show official Twitter account said the performance was Del Rey's first U.S. TV appearance in nine years.

Del Rey released "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" in October. The song is the lead single from Del Rey's forthcoming seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Del Rey originally planned to release her new album in September but delayed the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, she addressed critics who say her lyrics are anti-feminist and that she glamorizes abuse.

"Im fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world," Del Rey wrote on Instagram.

"I've been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I've had. News flash! That's just how it is for many women. And that was sadly my experience up until the point that those records were made," she said.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club will mark Del Rey's first album since Norman [Expletive] Rockwell, released in August 2019. In November, Del Rey covered the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" for a new documentary.