Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Boo, Bitch.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the comedy series Thursday featuring Lana Condor

Condor, 25, plays Erika Vu, a high school senior who's lived her life safely under the radar. The character seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she's a ghost.

Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Mason Versaw (Gossip Girl) and Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) also star.

Boo, Bitch hails from Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block). Condor stars and serves as an executive producer.

The series premieres July 8 on Netflix.

Condor is known for playing Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys films, which were released on Netflix. The streaming service is developing a spinoff series, XO, Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart as Lara Jean's younger sister, Kitty.