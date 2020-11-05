Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement.

Parr confirmed her split from Odom, 40, Wednesday on Instagram Stories and said the former NBA player is seeking help for personal issues.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs," she said. "I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Sabrina Parr confirmed her split from Lamar Odom and said the former NBA player is seeking help. Photo by getuptoparr/Instagram Stories

Parr didn't elaborate on Odom's issues. Odom previously struggled with a drug addiction and was hospitalized in 2015 following an overdose.

Odom and Parr got engaged in November 2019 after a few months of dating. Odom was previously married to television personality Khloe Kardashian, from whom he split in 2013.

Odom said in an interview with Good Morning America in May 2019 that he owes Kardashian and her family an apology for his behavior during the marriage.

Odom is a former professional basketball player for played for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 28 in 2019, which he found a therapeutic experience.