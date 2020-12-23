Lala Kent says she "connected" with fellow Bravo star Braunwyn Windham-Burke over their shared sobriety.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes, actually, when she decided to get sober she reached out to me via DM. Now I think she's well into the almost-year mark of her sobriety," Kent said.

"I forward her the links to my Zoom meetings. So, yeah, we're connected for sure," she added.

Windham-Burke recalled on Kent's podcast, "Give Them Lala... with Randall," in October how she messaged Kent "two or three days" after deciding to become sober.

"I knew she was sober and I found her on Instagram and said, 'Hi, I'm Braunwyn. How did you do this? Can I do this?" Windham-Burke said.

"And Lala was so sweet. She got right back to me. She was like, 'I'm so proud of you. Yes, you can do it. My cast has been supportive,'" she added.

Kent has been sober for over two years. She said getting sober was the "biggest accomplishment" of her life while celebrating her first year of sobriety in October 2019.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Windham-Burke went public about being an alcoholic during the "RHOC" Season 15 premiere.

She said on "WWHL" in October that sharing her struggle was a "freeing" experience.

Kent is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her fiance, Randall Emmett.