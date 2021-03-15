Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announced on Instagram Monday that she has given birth to her first child, a daughter named Ocean.

Kent shares Ocean with her fiance Randall Emmett. The couple announced they were expecting a daughter together in September.

Kent uploaded an image of herself at the hospital holding her newborn.

"Ocean Kent Emmett," the reality star captioned the image.

Kent and Emmett started dating in 2017 and were engaged in September 2018. The wedding was postponed from April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.