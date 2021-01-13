LaKeith Stanfield goes undercover and infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party in the latest trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, released Tuesday, Stanfield portrays William O'Neal, who is recruited by FBI special agent Roy Mitchell ( Jesse Plemons ) after O'Neal gets into trouble with the law.

O'Neal agrees to track charismatic Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) in order to avoid jail time.

O'Neal gets close to Hampton and his inner circle and the group starts to get suspicious that an informant is among their ranks. O'Neal also starts to question his assignment after noticing all the good Hampton does.

Judas and the Black Messiah, from director Shaka King, is coming to theaters and HBO Max on Feb. 12. The film is inspired by true events.