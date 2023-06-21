Danielle and Talan are already parents to daughter Hudson Isabella, 2, and son Bronson Leonardo, 5.
The big news comes just one day after Danielle celebrated Talan on Father's Day.
Alongside photos of Talan and their two kids, Danielle wrote, "Family dinner celebrating our favorite guy!! @talantorriero."
Danielle and Talan announced they were expecting another child together in December 2022.
In the video, Danielle shared the news she's pregnant with her kids, who screamed with excitement about having another sibling.
"I knew it, I freakin' knew it," Danielle says in the video.
"Can I see it, please? Please?" Bronson asks, before a positive at-home pregnancy test is shown.
"Holy sh-t! Mommy's having another baby," Talan exclaims.
Bronson then attempts to lift up Danielle's shirt, yelling, "I want to see!"
"It's in there," Danielle assures her little boy. "I knew it. I knew it."
Talan and Danielle confirmed in the caption of the video that Baby No. 3 was an "Oops baby" who was due in June 2023.
The spouses got married in June 2014, and then they welcomed Bronson in October 2017.
"My wife was scheduled to be induced into labor on Wednesday, October 11, but her water broke last night at 2:30AM," Talan told Us Weekly after Bronson's arrival.
"Our baby boy was born at 3:26PM on October 8. I can't tell you how proud I am of my wife. She had a tough pregnancy and I am in awe of how well she handled giving birth to our son."
Talan admitted he cried upon seeing his first baby for the first time, adding, "I couldn't help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is. I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother and I can't wait to get our boy home to start this journey."
Danielle announced she was pregnant again in July 2019, and she gave birth to Hudson in December 2020.
"Hudson Isabella Torriero. #girldad," Talan captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. "Mom and baby are both happy and healthy! @danielletorriero did such an amazing job."