Country music group Lady A took the stage on Good Morning America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio performed its songs "Like a Lady" and "What If I Never Get Over You" during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

"Like a Lady" appears on Lady A's ninth studio album, What a Song Can Do (Chapter One), released last week. "What If I Never Get Over You" hails from the group's 2019 album Ocean.

What a Song Can Do will be a two-part album. In the interview on GMA, Lady A confirmed it is in the process of recording Chapter Two.

"We've been in the process of putting together Chapter Two, and it's just going to be a continuation of the story," Hilary Scott said. "There's really fun stuff -- we have a collaboration that we're really excited about on the next chapter."

"This whole album, once Chapter Two is out, it will kind of be a complete album," she added. "It's just been our way to really work through every thing this year, past year and a half has been."

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, changed its name in June 2020 following George Floyd's death and nationwide conversations about racial injustice. The next month, the band sued Anita White, a Black blues singer who has performed as Lady A for more than 20 years, over the name.

On GMA, Charles Kelley said the events of 2020 were an "eye-opening" experience for the band.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We're not the same band we were 15 years ago," Kelley said. "We want our music and our band to represent a welcoming place of love."

Lady A consists of Scott, Kelley and Dave Haywood.