Lady A is feeling "so truly grateful" after joining the Grand Ole Opry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country music group received a surprise invitation from singer and Opry member Darius Rucker to become members of the Nashville institution while filming a TV special Thursday.

Lady A was taping a performance for the NBC special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music when Rucker walked onstage and extended the invitation. The Grand Ole Opry shared a video of the moment on Twitter.

"Opry member @DariusRucker extended the invitation on the Opry stage today and announced their membership is effective immediately," the post reads. "Welcome to the Opry family, Lady A!"

Lady A said on Instagram that the invitation was "the best surprise we could ever ask for."

"To say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to official be a part of this amazing family," the group said.

Lady A consists of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood and has won seven Grammys as a group. The group released its eighth studio album, Ocean, in 2019.

In June, Lady A changed its name from Lady Antebellum following George Floyd's death and nationwide conversations about racial injustice. The group subsequently sued Anita White, a Black blues singer, who has performed as Lady A for more than 20 years.