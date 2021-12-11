Lady A, Ingrid Andress and Carly Pearce have joined the lineup for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31.Also booked to perform are BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson, the network announced Friday.They join the previously announced musical artists Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.Television personalities Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will host the event.