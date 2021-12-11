Lady A, Ingrid Andress and Carly Pearce have joined the lineup for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31.

Also booked to perform are BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt Chris Janson , Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson, the network announced Friday.

They join the previously announced musical artists Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

Television personalities Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will host the event.