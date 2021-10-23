Country music act Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, has been booked to headline the star-studded Heroes and History Makers online event on Oct. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation organizes the celebration each year to honor the 5.5 million "military caregivers, the loved ones who voluntarily care for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans at home" in the United States," according to a press release.

This year's virtual show will be co-hosted by actor and Hidden Heroes Campaign Chairman Tom Hanks and Today co-anchor and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Savannah Guthrie.

Gary Sinise -- actor, humanitarian, and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation -- will be awarded the 2021 Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award. The men co-starred together in the 1994 movie, Forrest Gump.

Other celebrities expected to participate are Bryan Cranston, Ben and Erin Napier, Gerald McRaney, Jocko Sims, Aisha Tyler and Tamron Hall.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required to obtain log-in information and a link.