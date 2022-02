Current nominees Caitri­ona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Tyler Perry and Will Smith have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica.

Previously announced presenters include Kate Winslet Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren is to receive the Life Achievement Award at the gala.

The prize presentation for excellence in film and television acting will be simulcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. from The Barker Hangar.

The show will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.