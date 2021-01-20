Lady Gaga wore a formal gown and a dove brooch to attend President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The 34-year-old singer and actress sported a red and navy dress from Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli and a large gold dove brooch while singing the national anthem at the ceremony Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Lady Gaga's gown featured a fitted navy jacket top and a flowing skirt of red silk faille. The gold brooch depicted a dove holding an olive branch, a symbol of peace.

Roseberry is an American designer who is the artistic director of Schiaparelli, a French fashion house. Lady Gaga has previously worn Schiaparelli, including for her Las Vegas residency show.

"As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired," Roseberry said in a statement. "Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day."

Lady Gaga , a longtime supporter of Biden, delivered a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

Lady Gaga wore a white Givenchy cape and turtleneck ensemble for her arrival in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love from the Capitol," she wrote on Instagram.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez also performed at Biden's inauguration. Lopez wore an all-white ensemble to perform "This Land is Your Land" and "America, The Beautiful."

Biden's wife, first lady Jill Biden, wore a blue dress and coat from Markarian "to signify trust, confidence, and stability."

John Legend, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and other artists will perform Wednesday evening during the inauguration TV special Celebrating America, which begins airing at 8:30 EST on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS.