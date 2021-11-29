Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform together as part of a new installment of MTV Unplugged, which will premiere on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. EST.

The duo will perform stripped down versions of songs from their latest collaborative album Love for Sale, which was released in September.

The episode was filmed earlier this year in New York City in front of an intimate audience.

MTV Unplugged returns during MTV's month long Love Music with MTV event which celebrates the brand's top music shows and moments.

Gaga and Bennett's MTV Unplugged is their second planned special after the pair starred in CBS' One Last Time: An Evening with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett on Sunday. A third special, a documentary titled The Lady and the Legend, is also set to arrive on Paramount+ at a later date.

Love for Sale was nominated for Album of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which takes place on Jan. 31.

The album marks Bennett's final studio album after the music legend announced that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. Gaga and Bennett previously released the album Cheek to Cheek in 2014.