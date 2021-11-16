House of Gucci star Lady Gaga says the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in the film feels "wonderful."

The 35-year-old singer and actress discussed the movie during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The film explores the events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Gucci fashion house, who died in 1995.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who married Gucci in 1972. In 1998, Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Gucci.

Gaga has received Best Actress Oscar buzz for her role as Reggiani, who was released early from prison in 2016.

"It's wonderful to be in the Oscars conversation," Gaga said. "And also, by nature, I'm more competitive with myself than I am with other people. But I feel really blessed and very honored to be in this movie."

Gaga was previously nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role as Ally in the 2018 film A Star is Born and won Best Original Song for "Shallow."

MGM released new clips from House of Gucci this week that show Gaga's Reggiani influence Driver's Gucci.