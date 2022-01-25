Lady Gaga discussed how she and the rest of her castmates stayed in character during filming of House of Gucci while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gaga portrayed Patrizia Reggiani in the film and used an Italian accent. House of Gucci follows Patrizia as she marries Maurizio Gucci ( Adam Driver ), the heir to the Gucci fashion house. Patrizia, in her struggle for power, ends up plotting against her husband.

"I spoke in my accent all the time so that I could get really used to talking to somebody with my accent and have a really normal conversation so that I could just be in my body and talk. It was really great for me on set, but with my friends and family you know, I think they had to get used to it," Gaga said on Monday while switching into her Italian accent.

"We don't always talk about this, but my fellow actors on that set, everybody was in character. It was not just me," she continued.

Gaga praised her co-star Jared Leto, who portrayed Paolo Gucci in the film, referring to herself and Leto as maniacs.

"All that hair and makeup that we were both in might feel really hard to, you know, connect on a real and human level, but I just, I never met Jared on set. I was always with Paolo and he was always with Patricia," Gaga said before admitting that her "father, son and House of Gucci" line was ad-libbed.

Gaga also admitted to having a love scene with Salma Hayek in the film that was ultimately cut out.

"I'm like that really annoying kid in school that's like bragging that they made out with the popular girl, but has no proof," she joked.

House of Gucci is currently in theaters.