Lady Gaga is going on tour in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old singer and actress announced the rescheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball stadium tour Monday.

Lady Gaga will kick off the tour July 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday in Arnhem and London and March 14 in the other cities.

Lady Gaga originally planned to launch the Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 but postponed the shows twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour is in support of Lady Gaga 's album Chromatica, released in May 2020. The album features the singles "Stupid Love," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande , "911" and "Free Woman."

Here's the full list of dates for the Chromatica Ball tour:

July 17 - Dusseldorf, Germany, at Merkur Spiel-Arena

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

July 21 - Stockholm, at Friends Arena

July 24 - Paris, at Stade de France

July 26 - Arnhem, Netherlands, at GelreDome

July 29 - London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 30 - London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 6 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Aug. 8 - Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Aug. 11 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife Stadium

Aug. 15 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field

Aug. 18 - Boston, at Fenway Park

Aug. 23 - Dallas, at Globe Life Field

Aug. 26 - Atlanta, at Truist Park

Sept. 8 - San Francisco, at Oracle Park

Sept. 9 - Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium

Lady Gaga will introduce the EE Rising Star segment at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. She will also co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on March 27.