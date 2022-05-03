Lady Gaga is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer and actress released the song "Hold My Hand" on Monday.

"Hold My Hand" appears on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Lady Gaga said on Instagram that she hopes the song comforts fans during challenging times.

"I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," the star wrote.

"When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand," she said. "One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own. I love you with my whole heart for all the years I've been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you."

Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop and produced the track with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice.

"I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understand and try to understand each other -- a longing to be close when we feel so far away an and ability to celebrate life's heroes," she previously said.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The new movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Cruise supported Lady Gaga by attending her Las Vegas residency show Sunday. Lady Gaga shared photos on Instagram of herself and Cruise exchanging kisses backstage.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," she wrote.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters May 27.