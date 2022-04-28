Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
UPI News Service, 04/28/2022
Lady Gaga will release a new song for the film Top Gun: Maverick.
The 36-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she will release the single "Hold My Hand" for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.
"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," Lady Gaga wrote.
"I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other -- a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes," she said.
"Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you," she added. "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long."
