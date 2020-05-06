Lady Gaga has set a new release date for her album Chromatica.

The 34-year-old singer and actress said in a press release Wednesday that the album will be released May 29.

Chromatica was initially slated for release April 10 but was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Chromatica is executive produced by Lady Gaga and music producer BloodPop. The album features songs with Ariana Grande, Elton John and K-pop girl group Black Pink.

Lady Gaga shared a music video for the album's first single, "Stupid Love," in March.

Here is the full tracklist for Chromatica:

1. "Chromatica"

2. "Alice"

3. "Stupid Love"

4. "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" with Black Pink

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine from Above" with Elton John

15. "1000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"

In March, Lady Gaga postponed her spring shows at the MGM in Las Vegas but said her Chromatica Ball tour will begin in the summer as planned. She also shared how she had a secret Coachella set lined up prior to the outbreak. Coachella Music Festival has been rescheduled for October.

Lady Gaga is "self-quarantining" with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, amid the pandemic. She will take part in an upcoming YouTube special for graduating seniors, Dear Class of 2020.

Chromatica is Lady Gaga's first studio album since Joanne, released in 2016.