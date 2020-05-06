In March, Lady Gaga postponed her spring shows at the MGM in Las Vegas but said her Chromatica Ball tour will begin in the summer as planned. She also shared how she had a secret Coachella set lined up prior to the outbreak. Coachella Music Festival has been rescheduled for October.
Lady Gaga is "self-quarantining" with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, amid the pandemic. She will take part in an upcoming YouTube special for graduating seniors, Dear Class of 2020.
Chromatica is Lady Gaga's first studio album since Joanne, released in 2016.
