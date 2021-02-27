Pop music icon Lady Gaga's missing French bulldogs have been returned unharmed, police in California said.

The animals were snatched and their walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest Wednesday trying to protect them.

A woman who said she found the dogs brought them to a Los Angeles Police Department Friday evening.

Hours earlier, Lady Gaga had tweeted: "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."

Gaga added: "If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Gaga was in Rome when it happened and her staff now have the dogs, including one named Asia that ran away when Fischer was attacked.

"Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," Fischer's family said in a statement. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."