A new poster for Joker: Folie i Deux was released on Monday, teasing the upcoming film's Oct. 4 premiere date.

The poster shows Harleen Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn, ( Lady Gaga ) and Joker ( Joaquin Phoenix ) staring into one another's eyes. The couple is shown with blood splattered across their faces.

Fans expressed their excitement surrounding the new poster with statements like, "We are so ready for our icons," and "Obsessed with this photo."

Lady Gaga told Empire that the role as the character, also known as Lee, was "unlike anything" she's ever taken on.

"I'm a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee. When I breathe to sing on stage, I have this very controlled way to make sure that I'm on pitch and it's sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that," Gaga said. "So it's like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art-form from it all and completely being inside of who she is."

The upcoming Warner Bros. film is the second chapter following the 2019 film Joker, and the new movie chronicle's Arthur Fleck's love story after landing at Arkham.