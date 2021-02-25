Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs named Koji and Gustav were stolen after the singer's dog walker was shot in Hollywood, Calif.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that the robbery happened Wednesday night on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

TMZ also confirmed the incident through law enforcement sources.

The dog walker was transported to the hospital in stable condition and is recovering well, a source close to Gaga told CNN.

The shooter was described as a male. He used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a white sedan. The investigation is ongoing.

A representative for Gaga has confirmed that she is offering $500,000 for her dogs. Gaga is currently in Italy shooting a movie.