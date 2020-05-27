Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande play "the Chromatica weather girls" in a new promo for their single "Rain on Me."

Lady Gaga , 34, and Grande, 26, channeled their inner meteorologists in the Weather Channel spoof, released Tuesday.

The video shows Lady Gaga and Grande giving a weather report from their respective homes in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

"It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed! Today it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet," Lady Gaga says. "And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain."

"The world is rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the earth," she adds. "Are we thirsty or what?"

"Oh, we are thirsty, indeed," Grande agrees. "And what the locals are now saying globally is 'Rain on me!'"

The camera then zooms out to show a woman holding a hose over Lady Gaga and Grande's rumored boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, using a shower head to create rain.

"Yes, bring on the rain! We are more ready than ever to work together," Lady Gaga says.

Lady Gaga and Grande released a single and music video for "Rain on Me" last week.

"Rain on Me" appears on Lady Gaga's forthcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica. The album was initially slated for release April 10 but was delayed to Friday, May 29, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.