Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will perform their song "Rain on Me" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

The show will mark the world premiere performance of the song, which was released in May and is a part of Gaga's latest album, Chromatica.

"Rain on Me" is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Quarantine Performance.

Grande has a second nomination for Best Collaboration alongside Justin Bieber for their song "Stuck with U," which is also nominated for Best Music Video From Home.