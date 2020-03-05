Lady Gaga announced on Thursday a six-city tour in support of her upcoming sixth studio album titled Chromatica.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaga will perform in Paris on July 24 at Stade de France, London on July 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Boston on Aug. 5 at Fenway Park, Toronto on Aug. 9 at Rogers Centre, Chicago on Aug. 14 at Wrigley Field and East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 19 at MetLife Stadium.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 13 for the shows in Paris, London and Toronto and on March 16 for the shows in Boston, Chicago and East Rutherford.

Each North American ticket will include a CD copy of Chromatica which is set to be released April 10.

Gaga recently released a fantastical music video for Chromatica's first single titled "Stupid Love." The track was Gaga's first song since 2018's A Star Is Born.