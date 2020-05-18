Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande announced Monday their new song, "Rain On Me," will be released Friday.

"The collaboration is the second single from Lady Gaga 's highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica, which will be released on May 29th via Interscope records," a statement said.

The Chromatica digital album is available for pre-order along with other Chromatica merchandise.

The pop stars teased the new single in Twitter posts Monday where they shared some of the lyrics.

"Teardrops on my face," Grande wrote in a post teasing one of the lyrics.

"Water like misery," Lady Gaga wrote in her tweet.

The album's first single, "Stupid Love," debuted earlier this year with Lady Gaga sharing a music video.

The full track list for Chromatica is on Lady Gaga's website.