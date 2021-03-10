Lady Gaga, 34, shared a photo with Driver, 37, Tuesday on Instagram while filming the upcoming Ridley Scott movie.
The picture shows Lady Gaga and Driver wearing vintage skiwear while posing in front of a snowy mountain.
"Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci," Lady Gaga captioned the post.
House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband and former Gucci fashion house head, Maurizio Gucci (Driver).
