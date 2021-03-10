Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have arrived on the House of Gucci set.

Lady Gaga , 34, shared a photo with Driver, 37, Tuesday on Instagram while filming the upcoming Ridley Scott movie.

The picture shows Lady Gaga and Driver wearing vintage skiwear while posing in front of a snowy mountain.

"Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci," Lady Gaga captioned the post.

House of Gucci is based on the Sara Gay Forden book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband and former Gucci fashion house head, Maurizio Gucci (Driver).

The movie will mark Lady Gaga's first film role since her Oscar-nominated role as Ally Maine in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

Driver is known for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Adam Sackler on the HBO series Girls. He will also star with Matt Damon in Scott's movie The Last Duel.