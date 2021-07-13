Lady A singer Charles Kelley says he's healthy and "ready to rock" following his hospitalization.

The 39-year-old recording artist gave a health update Tuesday on Instagram after being hospitalized for appendicitis over the weekend.

"I'm back baby and ready to rock. Huge thanks to all the nurses and doctors and health care workers who took such great care of me," Kelley wrote. "Now... we rock. Coming for you Dallas this friday and Saturday."

Kelley also shared an accompanying video.

"I'm good. I'm good to go this weekend," the singer said. "Thank you all, I appreciate it. I had so much love and prayers sent out, and definitely could have been worse."

Lady A canceled its appearance at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest, its first live performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday due to Kelley's hospitalization.

"After such a long wait, there isn't much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we're sorry to say we won't be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight," Lady A tweeted.

"This morning Charles is in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery," the group said. "The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y'all. We appreciate your understanding."

Lady A released its ninth studio album, What a Song Can Do (Chapter One), in June. The group performed "Like a Lady," a song from the album," on Good Morning America this month.

Lady A also consists of Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood.