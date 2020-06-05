'Labor of Love' recap: Kristy Katzmann ousts Jason Christopher Smith, Angelo Castricone and Walker Posey
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/05/2020
Labor of Love featured the show's star Kristy Katzmann eliminating Jason Christopher Smith, Angelo Castricone and Walker Posey after the men went "back to school" and then she had two romantic individual dates during Thursday night's episode on Fox.
Kristy sent Jason, a 38-year-old flooring business owner from Charlotte, NC; Angelo Castricone, a 39-year-old firefighter from Miami, FL; and Walker Posey, a 41-year-old funeral director from North Augusta, SC, packing after she determined she couldn't envision a future and starting a family with them.
"Honestly, I mean, she wasn't for me," Angelo said following his ouster.
"I'm the realest guy here and this is why I left. All the real guys are gone. She wouldn't have made it with my friends and family to be really honest. She's like a 4 at best, you know what I mean? I hang out with 10s and 12s all day."
Walker surprisingly got eliminated after enjoying a great date with Kristy in Savannah, GA.
"I feel completely blindsided. We had this amazing date, or what I thought was an amazing date," Walker admitted in his final words.
"I think Kristy is making a huge mistake. The qualities she's looking for, I have, but I respect her decision. And if she's really not seeing it, then it's a good thing she let me go."
The Labor of Love broadcast began with the guys receiving the following message: "Pop quiz! Please find a tablet with your name on it in the dining room. You each have 30 minutes to complete your test before it's back to school time! Good luck! - Kristin Davis.
The message was signed by Kristin, a Sex and the City actress as well as Labor of Love's host.
The men quickly discovered they'd be taking an aptitude test to give Kristy a glimpse into how intelligent and mental flexibility they are.
Matt Kaye, a 44-year-old former professional wrestler from West Hempstead, NY, joked he's not as dumb as he looks given he's a former pro wrestler, but Alan Santini, a 39-year-old writer from South Africa, admitted he's not a good test-taker and would "far rather masturbate into a cup every day than take one test a week."
But two men felt very confident: Keith Reams, a 38-year-old gym owner from Los Angeles, CA, who went to Yale, and Marcus Lehman, a 39-year-old anesthesiologist from Cincinnati, OH who previously appeared on Survivor: Gabon. Marcus also revealed he went to Harvard.
"I'm looking around and see some people who didn't go to college. They're not going to do well on this test," Keith said in a confessional.
Jason was admittedly looking around trying to find a way to cheat, saying he's from a small town and had never seen a test like this in his life.
The guys then hopped in a bus and were taken to a nearby elementary school, where students were waiting and cheered them on for a game of "Genius vs. Gents."
Kristy said intelligence is very important to her in the man she'll eventually choose, and it was also a chance for Kristy to watch how the men interacted with children.
For the game, Kristy and one man paired up for a question and the goal was for them to answer is before a young genius.
Gary Malec, a 38-year-old baseball bat manufacturer from San Francisco, CA, was up first with Kristy and noted a father must be able to work through problems, and he considered himself to be a smart guy.
However, the first question was, "What is the currency of Bulgaria?" It became apparent the geniuses were going to win because Kristy and Gary had no idea.
Questions continued in math, music and science, and Kyle Klinger, a 38-year-old director of sales and marketing from Austin, TX, admitted the kids "owned [him] at the podium."
One child genius said the brain is more important in a romantic relationship than the heart because the heart just functions to pump blood throughout the body and the brain is the actual source of the emotions felt.
After the drills, Kristin announced the results of the test the men had taken earlier that morning. The score was out of 100, and Keith finished in second place with a score of 83. Marcus apparently received the highest score of 91.
Marcus hoped Kristy would find smart guys "super sexy," but then he learned he wasn't always at the top of Kristy's mind.
Kristin asked Kristy which guy she'd like to go on a cross-country trip with, and Kristy answered Keith. When asked which guy she'd most like to introduce to her sister, Kristy answered Kyle.
On which man her parents would like best, Kristy responded, "Gary." Kristy also revealed she'd ask Stewart Gill, a 40-year-old wealth management CEO from Los Angeles, CA, for career advice.
In addition, Alan would be the guy Kristy would like to dance in the rain with, and Kristy would prefer to change a tire with Kyle above the others.
"I guess I'm a little frustrated because Kristy always seems to be paying attention to Kyle and she chose Alan for the most romantic part, so today, I'm going away with a win in the aptitude-test department but I'm also leaving with a lot of questions," Marcus said.
"Kyle got mentioned twice today, so it's pretty clear they have some kind of chemistry or share some kind of bond... I have to show Kristy that I'm in the game," Walker noted.
Keith also worried he had been friendzoned by Kristy's response that she'd like to go on a roadtrip with him. The guys agreed Kyle was a big threat and probably the frontrunner since he's 6'8".
Kristy felt she still had so much to learn about her cast of guys, so she decided to go over their house in order to talk and have one-on-one time with each of them.
Kristy addressed the group as a whole and said she didn't think there was one way to measure intelligence, and then Jason stole Kristy away for some quiche and conversation.
Kristy was hoping to better understand who Jason is, other than the fact he's a country boy and small-town guy, but Jason chose to play a drinking game called "Quarters" during their time together.
Jason bet a kiss on the lips during the game, but Kristy didn't appreciate how Jason wanted their first real kiss to be during a drinking game, so he appeared to get nothing other than a hug.
Angelo then stole Kristy away, and she admitted she knew very little about him -- other than him being a firefighter from Miami.
Angelo revealed he hadn't been in a relationship for about 10 years, so that concerned Kristy and made her wonder if Angelo was truly ready for a serious relationship and to settle down and have kids.
Angelo told Kristy that he'd leave the show if he didn't feel chemistry, and she joked, "You're so kind."
Meanwhile, Jason was sharing a story about his time with Kristy, but Matt was boiling over with emotion and kept asking questions. Keith complained he didn't like how Matt was trying to "quarterback the conversation" and momentarily lost his cool and cursed at Matt.
"This is f-cked up, man!" Keith yelled.
Trent Broach, a 36-year-old tennis instructor from Denver, CO, agreed Matt's behavior was annoying, but he pointed out Keith had gotten "a little hot."
Stewart could tell tension in the house was only going to get worse as the number of men decreased and real feelings for Kristy developed.
Alan hoped for a date with Kristy because he said she had only seen his stumbles, trips and falls, but Kristy instead asked Stewart and Walker out on individual dates.
For his date, Stewart walked right next door to Kristy's house and learned they'd be cooking together at home. Stewart brought Kristy flowers and wine and set out to let her know that he was truly ready to become a father.
Stewart and Kristy sparked some romance at home, and Kristy said she was really interested in getting to know Stewart better.
As the pair cooked stuffed chicken and vegetables, Trent was missing "Snoots," his stuffed cat, next door. Trent searched all over the house for his pal and seemed drunk, and he even interrupted Stewart and Kristy's date at one point in a strange outfit to ask if Stewart had hidden the cat.
Stewart was upset by Trent's interruption, but he was okay with it considering he thought Trent had just made himself look like an "ass."
Stewart and Kristy also bonded during their date by talking about family. Stewart disclosed his father had struggled with drug addiction and showed what a father shouldn't be like, and he added that his mother is his best friend, which Kristy clearly found endearing.
Kristy told Stewart she would have had "a fine life" had she stayed in her first marriage but she wanted "a great life" and believed she could find that with someone else.
As Stewart and Kristy talked over dinner, they heard some music and then walked outside to see a string quartet playing music. Kristy thought is was incredibly romantic, and so the pair danced outside and kissed.
Stewart said the moment felt "magical" to him and told the cameras he was definitely attracted to Kristy.
"I knew that I already felt a connection with Stewart, but to feel butterflies, like, that's a different thing. That's something you can't put into words," Kristy gushed after the date.
The next day, Kristy took Walker on an overnight, out-of-town date to Savannah.
Walker wanted Kristy to see he's not an old-school thought of what a funeral director is, and he revealed while the couple sailed on a yacht that he works for a tech company that issued the world's only solid-gold debit cards.
Walker said he has his hands in many things based around human connection and customer experience.
Walker told Kristy he travels often to Europe and the Middle East, which Kristy appreciated and also enjoys. But at the same time, Kristy wanted a man who was ready to be a hands-on father, and a jetsetter wasn't going to fit that description in her mind.
The pair subsequently walked down a beach, and Kristy questioned if she could see herself raising children in the environment of a funeral home, which had been in Walker's family since the 1800s.
But Walker told Kristy that he'd never force his children to take over the family business, as he'd want them to do what they love.
"He's doing a lot of interesting things in his life, but is he really ready to start a family? I'm not sure," Kristy said in a confessional.
Walker realized by the end of his date he was "really into" Kristy and believed they had "a genuine connection."
Walker added he and Kristy liked the same things, including culture and travel, and he hoped she saw what he has to offer as a husband and father.
Once Walker returned home, he didn't tell the other guys whether he and Kristy had kissed during their date, but he admitted he'd be "blown away" if he got sent home.
Kristy later sat down on the couch in her temporary home with Kristin and the girls discussed all of the options. Kristy, using an iPad, was asked to move men she liked and wanted to keep around for another week in the "Let's Keep Dating" category.
If Kristy left a man in the "We Need to Talk" box, she'd have the chance to let him know how he impressed her this week or explain the reason she'd be eliminating him from the competition.
As Kristy moved the guys from "It's Decision Time" to "Let's Keep Dating," the men watched her decisions and progress from a television screen in their own temporary home.
Kristy acknowledged that while Trent seemed like "a goofball," she also thought he's really smart and could see him interacting with children really well. Stewart, Alan and Keith also quickly advanced.
Kristy told Kristin there was so much about Walker she thought was "perfect," but she struggled to picture having a family with him.
The three men Kristy chose to talk to were Walker, Jason and Angelo.
"At this point, do I even want to stay?" Angelo vented to the other two men before Kristy entered the room. "I'm here twice fighting for something that may not want to fight for me. If she doesn't want me in her life, I'm not going to be mad at it, dude."
Kristy sat down with Angelo first and explained he's a great guy but she was missing a connection with him.
Angelo just said, "Cool," and didn't even hug Kristy goodbye.
Kristy then told Jason that she had a blast with him, but Jason clearly didn't like the city life and pictured them having a bonfire in the backyard as his dog ran free.
Kristy just didn't see them being on the same page, so she wished him the best and let him go.
"Honestly, Kristy is an amazing girl and I hope she finds the guy she's looking for here," Jason said. "If she don't, then I live in Charlotte and I'm easy to find."
After Jason left, he actually peed on her house, and Kristy noted, "Great decision. That's all I've got to say."
Finally, Kristy spoke to Walker in private and gushed about their date and how he seemed to be "the perfect guy."
"On paper, I feel like you're everything I want. And I think for me, this is really hard to say, but I just ultimately feel like we're not the right match for each other, and I respect you enough to tell you that," Kristy said as she got choked up with tears.
Walker confessed that wasn't easy to hear, and then Kristy broke down into tears.
"I feel like I do really like you. I do. I'm sorry. You're such an amazing person. I think so much of my life, I've really just led with what I think, and I'm trying to think what I feel vs. what I think," Kristy continued.
Walker could tell Kristy cared about him through her emotions, so he left like a gentleman and thanked her for a great experience.
Kristy said Walker was the first man she had let go in this journey whom she truly felt she was breaking up with -- and she noted "it wasn't easy."
"If I'm being totally honest, I really don't want my kids growing up in a funeral home. Between the family business and all the traveling he does, I just can't see myself building a family with him," Kristy concluded.
Stewart ended the show by saying he'd like to see Trent and Keith go home because big personalities annoy him.