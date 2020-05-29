'Labor of Love' recap: Kristy Katzmann ousts Budge Collinson and Mario Calderon after going on three dates
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/29/2020
Labor of Love featured the show's star Kristy Katzmann eliminating Budge Collinson and Mario Calderon after a hilarious camping group date and two individual dates during Thursday night's episode on Fox.
Kristy sent Budge, a 44-year-old creative director from Edgewater, MD, and Mario, a 40-year-old optician from New York, NY, packing after she determined she couldn't envision a future and starting a family with them.
"Today is a good day. I've got all my fingers, I can hear, I can taste, I can smell. I've got a thousand reasons why I should be happy, and I get to keep going on my journey in finding my life partner. So, peace out! No problem!" Mario said in his final words.
The Labor of Love broadcast began with the 13 remaining men sitting around their house and guessing what the second drill might be, and Budge said he hoped it wasn't going to be skydiving or bungee jumping.
"This has been a very creative adventure, and at some points very awkward. I am just a traditional, conservative American man looking for an American woman to share our dreams with," Budge said in a confessional.
The men then received a message on their television screen, telling them sometimes love can be "wild" and they must dress their best for the day before entering a luxury vehicle.
Kristin explained the men would be camping and roughing it outside while she could spend quality time with the guys one at a time in her decked-out glamping tent by a bonfire. But Kristin added a bear would be added to the mix to protect each man's protective instincts.
"As each guy gets one-on-one time with you, the bear is going to emerge from the woods behind you," Kristin told Kristy with a laugh.
While Kristy acknowledged she's not much of a prankster, she said this joke would probably represent how protective these men would be as fathers.
The 13 guys then arrived to the park and were in the middle of the woods. Everyone was dressed beautifully in suits, but then they learned they'd be camping -- and it was apparently "freezing" outside.
Each guy received a bag with clothing inside fit for cold weather, and they got all bundled up. A ranger then met with the group and explained the woods had black bears.
The ranger told the guys, "Do not run! The only thing that runs out here is dinner!"
The ranger instructed everyone to, when approached by a bear, stand on their toes, raise their arms in the air, and yell, "Get!" If the bear continued to walk towards them, the ranger told everyone to lie on the ground and cover their heads with their hands.
"This isn't really how Budge rolls. I love being outside -- all day long -- but when the sun sets, I like to be in a hotel," Budge told the cameras, before complaining to the group, "It was nice meeting you guys, but I'm out of here. This is bullsh-t. I am checking out of this."
Budge's mother Linda then revealed to viewers Budge's unusual name "stuck" when his sister couldn't pronounce "brother" correctly when they were little kids.
Matt Kaye, a 44-year-old former professional wrestler from West Hempstead, NY, was prepared to show Kristy his soft heart on the date.
But first, Kristy spent some alone time with Mario, whom Kristy noticed had "great energy." Mario wanted Kristy to know he was ready for children and a life partner, but he made a wrong turn during their conversation.
"Do you want boys or girls?" Mario asked.
"Umm, I think," Kristy began.
"I'd love to have two boys," Mario interjected.
Since Kristy comes from a family of three girls, she told the cameras, "It seemed a little insensitive [Mario's] wanting to have sons."
Mario apparently grew up with one brother and loved the dynamic they shared, which is why he wants two sons. However, he didn't seem to explain that to Kristy.
Angelo Castricone, a 39-year-old firefighter from Miami, FL, then talked to Kristy and warned her some of the guys in the house weren't there for the right reasons. Angelo said some men had threatened to go home already because they're "frustrated with the situation," while others couldn't even remember her name.
Angelo told Kristy that Alan Santini, a 39-year-old writer from South Africa, had called her "Cindy" a bunch of times "on different occasions and different dates."
"Budge wants to go home. I think he's going to go home anyway," Angelo told her, before dubbing Gary Malec, a 38-year-old baseball bat manufacturer from San Francisco, CA, an outcast from the group.
But Kristy was upset Angelo immediately ratted out the other guys and shared things with her that were "quite concerning." She didn't appreciate him spending his time with her talking about everyone else.
"I'm definitely thrown off my game at this point," Kristy admitted.
Kristy then sat down with Matt, and he hoped she was attracted to him on a mental and physical level. Kristy vented to Matt about the "disappointing" accusations another man had made, but Matt assured her that he wanted to be there and knew her name, for sure.
Kristy said she wasn't going to let those guys change her way of navigating this journey, and then Matt started to tell a story about his first date in eighth or ninth grade.
Matt suddenly noticed a bear walking behind Cindy and he kept his cool and remain composed. Matt stepped in front of Kristy and yelled, "Get!" But Kristy later informed him the bear wasn't real, so they enjoyed a few laughs together.
"His first reaction was to protect me. That's how I want the father of my children to respond," Kristy told the cameras.
It then became time for Alan to chat with Kristy, and she confronted him about having called her the wrong name. Kristy said it sucked to hear, but Alan insisted he was serious about his intentions.
Alan explained that while speaking to the guys one day, the name "Cindy" was mentioned and so that name had stuck with him and fumbled out of his mouth when he mentioned Kristy to the group. Alan promised that he knew her name and it was an honest mistake or slip.
Alan subsequently shared with Kristy how he had been in a serious motorcycle accident that left him in "a broken state" and taught him what he wants most out of life, but then Alan appeared very nervous when the bear approached.
Alan held Kristy back, and when the bear walked over to them, Alan had Kristy get on the ground and he covered her with his arms. The bear warmed its paws in the fire and started petting or stroking Alan, so he realized in that moment it was all a charade.
"Alan definitely protected me from the bear... but I just can't stop thinking that he forgot my name," Kristy said in a confessional.
More hilarious bear moments ensued, and all of the men tried to protect Kristy except for Trent Broach, a 36-year-old tennis instructor from Denver, CO, who basically ran away from his seat and left Kristy close to the bear.
"When it comes to the bear, you don't have to be faster than the bear -- you just have to be faster than Kristy," Trent told the cameras. "But I think she'll forgive me because I've got a big [expletive]."
The parents of Jason Christopher Smith, a 38-year-old flooring business owner from Charlotte, NC, were then shown saying they desperately want Jason to have a daughter with someone.
Once all the guys were gathered in their tent, they talked about the "rat" in the group, and no one knew who it was.
Stewart Gill, a 40-year-old wealth management CEO from Los Angeles, CA, noted this person was probably trying to throw other people under the bus so he could stick around longer. Stewart explained it was "gameplay" on this person's part.
While everyone talked about it, Angelo remained silent and didn't reveal he was the culprit.
Kristy then acknowledged it seemed Matt and Alan would be the best protectors of her family.
The next day, Kristy invited Matt and Marcus Lehman, a 39-year-old anesthesiologist from Cincinnati, OH who previously appeared on Survivor: Gabon, on individual dates.
But first, Kristy chatted with Budge and asked him if he wanted to leave the show, which was something she had been told by another cast member. Budge admitted he's "routine," wakes up early and "likes things clean," so the camping date wasn't his style or cup of tea.
Knowing children can be messy and alter a dad's routine, Kristy asked Budge how he would handle that change. Budge responded by saying he had grown up in a house that was clean and neat and he had a "toy room," which kept things in order. Budge noted "everything has a place."
"I don't think kids have to totally change the way you live," Budge told Kristy. "I think one of the greatest rewards is to be able to raise a child. It's something I've always wanted for myself, and there's no better time than now."
Kristy then asked Budge how he felt about staying at an AirBnB with their kids over the Ritz Carlton, and he replied with, "Oh, the Ritz is great!"
Kristy wanted to keep Budge around in order to get to know him better, but she predicted this conversation was going to keep coming up.
"She better treat my son good or else I'm going to kick her ass," Budge's mother Linda told the cameras.
Kristy then embarked on her first date with Matt, whom she could tell would be the "quintessential father." The couple sat by a fire in a cozy cabin, and Kristy said he had made her feel the most comfortable out of all the guys.
Kristy had no doubt Matt would be a great husband and father, and she also pointed out they had chemistry brewing and she'd like to explore that further.
"When I look at Matthew's face, I just see total sincerity. I see this guy who's really excited to get to know me. And I think right now, that's what I need," Kristy told the cameras.
Kristy therefore opened up to Matt about how two years ago, she was in the terrorist attack in Nice, France, when a large truck hit a crowd and left 73 dead and more than 100 injured.
Kristy broke down into tears, saying she wasn't sure at the time whether she was going to make it out or not. She had immediate clarification in that moment on what mattered, and so she had promised herself to do things differently.
Kristy said that experience gave her the courage to do this show, and Matt found her strength "inspiring." Matt came to the conclusion Kristy was going to be an amazing parent, and he gushed in a confessional, "Here comes the rest of my life."
Kristy didn't think she'd share that story so early in the process, but she found Matt easy to talk to and said the moment just "felt right."
The pair then enjoyed some champagne and a fireworks display, and Kristy dubbed it the "most romantic date" she had ever been on. Kristy thought Matt was such a pleasant surprise, and then the couple kissed at the end of their date.
"It's absolutely crazy to say -- this could be the mother of my children," Matt noted.
Matt's mother said Matt was going to provide a healthy, strong, fun-loving family for his child to grow up in.
Kristy then went on a date with her "first crush" of the season, Marcus, whom she called "a sophisticated man."
For their date, Kristy and Marcus sat in a private VIP box at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game. The couple had their own bar and amazing food spread to eat while watching the game, and Kristy was absolutely giddy.
Marcus joked this would be a very expensive first date, and she considered him to be the total package.
"He's good looking, he's smart, he's a doctor, he's adventurous," Kristy gushed.
But when the Kiss Cam landed on Marcus and Kristy, Marcus hesitated. Marcus admitted he was shy and struggles to make the first move, especially when the woman he's with is "super hot."
Marcus' mother Amalia was then shown telling the cameras Marcus is extremely romantic.
Marcus ended up kissing Kristy on the forehead, and the couple danced the night away. Kristy said it felt "effortless" with Marcus and she really liked him.
"I feel like I have something real with him," Kristy told the cameras, before ending her date with a kiss.
Marcus thought it was "the most incredible date ever."
The next morning, Walker Posey, a 41-year-old funeral director from North Augusta, SC, could tell something was off with Angelo.
And Walker was right, because Angelo finally decided to come clean with the guys and reveal himself to be the "snitch" who had bad-mouthed Alan and Budge. Angelo apologized to both men as well as the group, saying it never should have happened.
Alan confessed he wasn't going to be able to forget what Angelo had done and it seemed like Angelo wasn't on the show for the right reasons.
Angelo's father Angelo Sr. told the cameras Angelo is not a shy man and he's always going to tell it like it is.
Kristy later sat down on the couch in her temporary home with Kristin and the girls discussed all of the options. Kristy, using an iPad, was asked to move men she liked and wanted to keep around for another week in the "Let's Keep Dating" category.
If Kristy left a man in the "We Need to Talk" box, she'd have the chance to let them know how they impressed her this week or explain the reason she'd be sending them home.
As Kristy moved the guys from "It's Decision Time" to "Let's Keep Dating," the men watched her decisions and progress from a television screen in their own temporary home.
Kyle Klinger, a 38-year-old director of sales and marketing from Austin, TX, was immediately moved into the "Let's Keep Dating" box, followed by Stewart, whom Kristy called friendly and successful.
Kristy placed Mario in the "We Need to Talk" box because he had mentioned wanting two sons.
"What if we have daughters?!" Kristy vented, clearly just wanting healthy babies.
Kristy was questioning Alan's sincerity, but she wanted to explore more and keep dating him.
"Alan is the perfect guy. He's King Sperm, he's really good looking, he's super nice. He's not going home," Kyle said in a confessional.
Kristy was concerned Angelo spent his time talking about the other men, so she felt the need to talk to him, especially since he had taken some of the men's comments out of context.
Kristy also told Kristin that Angelo had compared Gary to Ted Bundy, which Kristin found to be "rude."
The four men Kristy chose to talk to were Angelo, Budge, Mario and Matt.
As most of the men celebrated the good news, Kristy sat down with Angelo. Kristy told Angelo that she appreciated his honesty and candor but wondered if he had done that because he was worried about getting eliminated or was truly concerned about her.
Angelo said he was just trying to be honest and took accountability for misusing his time with her, and so Kristy determined they should continue getting to know each other.
Keith Reams, a 38-year-old gym owner from Los Angeles, CA, said starting a family with Angelo would seem like "a nightmare" because he's a "sh-t-talking, abrasive" man.
Kristy then told Budge that she liked his sophistication but didn't think he'd be willing to make compromises for the kind of family life she's looking to have. She therefore dumped Budge, and he took the news graciously and wished her all the best.
"Young families can be very messy and unpredictable, but with his unwillingness to Budge, it's really hard to see a future with him," Kristy explained in a confessional.
Budge said in his final words since he's ready to start a family, he hopes the next opportunity will present itself "sooner rather than later."
Afterward, Kristy sat down with Mario alone and explained her issue with his desire to have only sons. Kristy admitted that had "struck a nerve" with her, especially since she has two sisters.
"I grew up with people saying to my father, 'That must be so hard [to have three daughters],' like that was second best," Kristy explained to Mario.
"I feel like you're looking for someone that fits into your family. You want two sons, and I want healthy babies, regardless of gender."
After Mario left the house, Kristy told Matt that she had a great time with him on their date and she'd like to keep dating him.