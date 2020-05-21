'Labor of Love' cast of 15 hopeful dads competing for Kristy Katzmann's heart announced by Fox
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/21/2020
Labor of Love's cast of 15 hopeful dads that will be vying for Kristy Katzmann's affection and fatherhood have been announced.
Premiering on Thursday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT on Fox, Labor of Love will feature 15 men going on dates and competing in challenges for the chance to win 41-year-old Kristy's heart and potentially start a family with her.
The 15 hopeful dads range in age from 38 to 46 and include a baseball bat manufacturer, a flooring business owner, an anesthesiologist, a former professional wrestler, a wealth management CEO, a tennis instructor, and a funeral director.
Labor of Love, hosted by former Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis, will follow one woman, Kristy, on her quest to find love and become a mother.
The "smart, successful and beautiful career woman," according to Fox, is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children.
Kristy will therefore be matched with 15 "sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men," who also desire to be parents.
Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will compete in challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test.
The men who impress Kristy will advance to the next week, while the men whom Kristy can't envision having kids with will be eliminated.
After eight weeks of challenges, romantic dates and "some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men," according to the network, Kristy will decide if she has found the man with whom she'd like to settle down and start a family -- or if she'd rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.
"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show," Kristin said in a statement.
"I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting."
Labor of Love is produced by Propagate Content and Full Picture and executive produced by Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Anne Walls, Spike Van Briesen and Laurie Girion. Kristin is also serving as a producer.
Below is the list of 15 men who will be competing for Kristy on Labor of Love's debut season:
- Alan Santini, a 39-year-old writer from South Africa
- Angelo Castricone, a 39-year-old firefighter from Miami, FL
- Budge Collinson, a 44-year-old creative director from Edgewater, MD
- Gary Malec, a 38-year-old baseball bat manufacturer from San Francisco, CA
- Jason Christopher Smith, a 38-year-old flooring business owner from Charlotte, NC
- Keith Reams, a 38-year-old gym owner from Los Angeles, CA
- Kyle Klinger, a 38-year-old director of sales and marketing from Austin, TX
- Marcus Lehman, a 39-year-old anesthesiologist from Cincinnati, OH
- Mario Calderon, a 40-year-old optician from New York, NY
- Matt Kaye, a 44-year-old former professional wrestler from West Hempstead, NY
- Phillip Michael Jacques, a 38-year-old medical technician at a children's hospital from Los Angeles, CA
- Stewart Gill, a 40-year-old wealth management CEO from Los Angeles, CA
- Tali Raphaely, a 46-year-old attorney from Miami, FL
- Trent Broach, a 36-year-old tennis instructor from Denver, CO
- Walker Posey, a 41-year-old funeral director from North Augusta, SC