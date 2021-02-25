AMC and Movistar+ released on Thursday the first images for upcoming limited series La Fortuna, starring Stanley Tucci, Clarke Peters and Spanish actors ilvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa.

La Fortuna follows young diplomat ilex Ventura (Mel) who joins forces with public official Luci­a (Polvorosa) and American lawyer Jonas Pierce (Peters) to recover sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Tucci).

T'Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc also star.

The series, based on the graphic novel The Treasure of the Black Swan by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral, will consist of six, 45-minute episodes.

Filmmaker Alejandro Amenabar (The Others, The Sea Inside) created the series and will direct all six episodes. Amenabar also penned the script with Alejandro Hernandez.

The show is in the final phase of filming in locations in northern Spain and North America.

La Fortuna will premiere in 2021 on AMC and AMC+ in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean and on Movistar+ in Spain.