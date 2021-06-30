'L Word: Generation Q' Season 2 trailer creates new love triangles
UPI News Service, 06/30/2021
Showtime released a full trailer for The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 on Wednesday. The first new episode premieres Aug. 6 on Showtime's streaming service and airs on the network Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT.
Showtime previously released a teaser on June 1 announcing the Season 2 premiere date. The full trailer reveals more of the storylines for the season.
Shane (Katherine Moennig) inadvertently commits adultery with a married woman. Micah (Leo Sheng) confesses to Dani (Arienne Mandi) he slept with a woman.
Bette (Jennifer Beals) worries that she's never going to meet anyone, but makes a new connection over drinks at a bar. Further quick clips show hugs, a trio singing on stage and some steamy lovemaking.
The L Word: Generation Q premiered in Dec. 2019, ten years after the original series ended. Moennig, Beals and Leisha Hailey returned from the original series. Generation Q introduced Mandi, Sheng, Rosanny Zayas and Jacqueline Toboni.
According to Showtime, other Season 2 storylines include Shane struggling to keep her bar afloat and Alice (Hailey) writing her first book. Nat (Stephanie Allynne) also returns as a guest star.
The first five Season 2 episodes will air subsequent Sunday nights. The show will move to Mondays for five more episodes, with the season finale on Oct. 11.
