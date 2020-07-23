Australian-British singer Kylie Minogue is back with new music.

The 52-year-old recording artist released the song "Say Something" on Thursday.

"#Lovers, SAY SOMETHING is OUT NOW!!!!! This is such an exciting day for me, sharing new music with YOU!" Minogue wrote on Instagram.

In "Say Something," Minogue sings about being distant from a loved one and asks them to tell her how they're feeling.

"We're a million miles apart, in a thousand ways," she sings. "'Cause love is love, it never ends / Can we all be as one again?"

"Say Something" is the first single to debut from Minogue's forthcoming 15th studio album, Disco. She shared cover art and a release date, Nov. 6, for the album Tuesday.

Disco will be Minogue's first album since Golden, released in April 2018. Minogue created the visual concepts for Disco with director Kate Moross and video director Sophie Muller.

Minogue most recently collaborated with Tove Lo on the single "Really Don't Like U" in 2019.