Kylie Minogue teams up with British singer Dua Lipa on a new remix.

The 52-year-old Australian singer released "Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)," a remix of her song "Real Groove," with Lipa, 25, on Thursday.

"DUA DUA DUA! La Lipa joins me for a SUUUUPER SPECIAL #Studio2054 remix of #REALGROOVE @dualipa 4 EVA," Minogue wrote on Instagram.

Minogue and Lipa had performed "Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)" during Minogue's Studio 2054 livestream in November.

The original "Real Groove" appears on Minogue's 15th studio album, Disco, released in November. The album also features the singles "Say Something" and "Magic."

In an Instagram post Thursday, Minogue wished her fans and loved ones a happy new year.

"I want to send my love to the many who were absolute shining lights through 2020. Some of you I know and others I don't, but thank you for your strength, solace, laughs, music and shoulders to cry on when I need it most," she wrote.

Minogue will perform Thursday during NBC's New Year's Eve special and her Infinite Disco livestream. Lipa will perform during the YouTube Originals Hello 2021: Americas virtual event.