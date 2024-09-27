Kylie Minogue has released "Lights Camera Action," the lead single on Tension II, which drops Oct. 18.

The forthcoming album is a sequel to Tension, which released in September 2023.

Minogue has already shared "My Oh My," featuring Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, which will be track 11 on Tension II.

She also collaborates with The Blessed Madonna, Orville Peck, Diplo and Sia.

"'Lights Camera Action' captures the carefree spirit of the nightclub," an official description reads. "... The accompanying video, directed by Sophie Muller and shot in Budapest, sees Kylie assuming multiple roles in several ultra iconic guises."

The video starts with a black-and-white shot of Minogue sitting at a desk with a smoky eye.

Viewers than get seeming behind-the-scenes glimpses of the 56-year-old singer as she prepares for various appearances.

Minogue will also kick off her Tension Tour in 2025.