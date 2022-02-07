Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child.

"2/2/22," Jenner captioned a black-and-white photo of her infant's hand.

The post has gotten about 16 million "likes" since it was posted on Sunday.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's publicist told People.com the baby is a boy, but no name has been announced yet.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, are also the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

They announced they were expecting their second child in September.