Kylie Jenner has been ranked as the world's highest-paid celebrity for 2020 by Forbes. Her brother-in-law, Kanye West, came in second, followed by tennis star Roger Federer.

The Forbes list, released Thursday, ranks 100 celebrities including musicians, film stars, athletes and comedians.

Jenner tops the list with a pre-tax income of $590 million after she sold a 51 percent stake in her cosmetics company to Coty in January.

West earned $170 million over the past year, primarily from his Yeezy sneaker line with Adidas.

Federer is in third with $106.3 million, making him the world's highest-paid athlete. The tennis player's income comes from his endorsement deals which include Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo.

Taylor Swift topped the list last year with $185 million, followed by Jenner in second place and West in third.