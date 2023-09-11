TV personality Kylie Jenner and Dune actor Timothee Chalamet were photographed together during the weekend at the U.S. Open tennis match in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stars were seen smiling, chatting and cuddling in a box at Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday.

The official U.S. Open X (formerly Twitter) account also shared a video of Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, along with actresses Laverne Cox and Molly Ringwald, reacting to the action on the court for the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

"They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying about Chalamet.

"He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids," the insider said. "He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy."