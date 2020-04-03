Kyle Richards says she "bumped into" former friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump at a restaurant.

The 51-year-old television personality recounted her most recent run-in with Vanderpump, 59, and her husband, Ken Todd, during Thursday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Richards said she's seen Vanderpump on three occasions -- twice while shopping at Neiman Marcus and once at a restaurant.

"I bumped into her again. I've seen her twice at Neiman Marcus," she said. "It's just so hilarious. The second time I saw her, she didn't see me and I sort of hid, to be honest."

Richards then shared how she was recently seated next to Vanderpump and Todd at a restaurant.

"I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other. I said to the hostess, 'Really? Really?'" the star said.

"I said 'Hello,' and to be honest, she was just short," she added. "Ken came up after and I stood up and I gave him a hug. He said, 'Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of my home.' I said, 'I can still give you a hug, Ken,' because I do care about them."

Richards and Vanderpump had a falling out in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 over "Puppygate." Richards accused Vanderpump of leaking stories about their co-star Dorit Kemsley after a dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up in a shelter.

Richards previously said on WWHL that she doesn't regret confronting Vanderpump.

"We're supposed to be honest and have an opinion, and I felt like I had to be honest in that moment," she said. "Even though Lisa and I have known each other the longest and are close, I'm friends with all these women and have respect for all of them, so I felt I had the duty to be honest."

Vanderpump skipped the Season 9 reunion following the drama with Richards and their co-stars, and ultimately ended up quitting the Bravo series.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will feature new housewife Garcelle Beauvais, and premiere April 10. Lisa Rinna said on WWHL this week that Teddi Mellencamp "spills the most shocking tea" during the season.